Dr. Anoopa Koshy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koshy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anoopa Koshy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anoopa Koshy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Koshy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 2200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koshy?
She was the one who turned my life around and diagnosed me for a rare disease. I am so thankful for her!
About Dr. Anoopa Koshy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1003010943
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koshy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koshy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshy works at
Dr. Koshy has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Gastroparesis and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koshy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Koshy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koshy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koshy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.