Overview of Dr. Anoosh Moadab, DPM

Dr. Anoosh Moadab, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Moadab works at All Valley Podiatric Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.