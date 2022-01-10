See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly, MA
Dr. Anoush Hadaegh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (38)
Map Pin Small Beverly, MA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anoush Hadaegh, MD

Dr. Anoush Hadaegh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Salem Hospital.

Dr. Hadaegh works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery North Shore in Beverly, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hadaegh's Office Locations

    Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of North Shore
    900 Cummings Ctr Ste 301U, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 927-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 10, 2022
    I recently had a breast augmentation done, and could not be happier with my results! Dr. Hadaegh gave me exactly what I asked for: a natural look that suits my body frame. Dr. Hadaegh took the time to explain all my options and address any concerns I had. He made me feel very comfortable, and I am so glad that I went forward with him. (I also love his Medical Assistant Sandra who is super nice and helpful!) I actually found Dr. Hadaegh through a referral from my best friend. I highly recommend getting your breast augmentation done with Dr. Hadaegh, he’s a true professional!
    — Jan 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anoush Hadaegh, MD
    About Dr. Anoush Hadaegh, MD

    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1053416800
    Education & Certifications

    • Hartford Hospital University Conn Med Center
    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Med Center
    Internship
    • Boston U/Boston Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anoush Hadaegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadaegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadaegh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hadaegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadaegh works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery North Shore in Beverly, MA. View the full address on Dr. Hadaegh’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadaegh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadaegh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadaegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadaegh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

