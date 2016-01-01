Overview of Dr. Anoush Khodaverdian, MD

Dr. Anoush Khodaverdian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.



Dr. Khodaverdian works at Richard Shebelut, MD in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.