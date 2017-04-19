Dr. Ehya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anoushiravan Ehya, MD
Overview of Dr. Anoushiravan Ehya, MD
Dr. Anoushiravan Ehya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vernon, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Of Gardena and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Ehya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ehya's Office Locations
-
1
Stacy Medical Center4580 Pacific Blvd, Vernon, CA 90058 Directions (310) 219-0890
-
2
Alameda Industrial Medical Grp1907 E Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90021 Directions (310) 219-0893
-
3
Lawndale Orthopaedics Group14516 Hawthorne Blvd, Lawndale, CA 90260 Directions (310) 219-0890
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ehya?
Dr. Ehya is an outstanding physician. He took the time to explain everything to me.
About Dr. Anoushiravan Ehya, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1124054499
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Orthopaedics Hospital
- Los Angeles County University Southern California Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- University of California, San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehya works at
Dr. Ehya speaks Persian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.