Dr. Anoushiravan Ehya, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (10)
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anoushiravan Ehya, MD

Dr. Anoushiravan Ehya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vernon, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Of Gardena and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

Dr. Ehya works at Stacy Medical Center in Vernon, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Lawndale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ehya's Office Locations

    Stacy Medical Center
    4580 Pacific Blvd, Vernon, CA 90058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 219-0890
    Alameda Industrial Medical Grp
    1907 E Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 219-0893
    Lawndale Orthopaedics Group
    14516 Hawthorne Blvd, Lawndale, CA 90260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 219-0890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centinela Hospital Medical Center
  • Chapman Global Medical Center
  • Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Ankle
McMurray's Test
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Ankle

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2017
    Dr. Ehya is an outstanding physician. He took the time to explain everything to me.
    Los Angeles, CA — Apr 19, 2017
    About Dr. Anoushiravan Ehya, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    29 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124054499
    1124054499
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles Orthopaedics Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County University Southern California Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, San Diego
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ehya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ehya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ehya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

