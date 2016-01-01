Dr. Anpalakan Sathasivam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathasivam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anpalakan Sathasivam, MD
Overview
Dr. Anpalakan Sathasivam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte Hall, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Lviv State Med University and is affiliated with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Sathasivam works at
Locations
Shah Associates MD LLC37767 Market Dr Unit 2, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 Directions (301) 884-7322
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anpalakan Sathasivam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1609074905
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Lviv State Med University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sathasivam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sathasivam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sathasivam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sathasivam has seen patients for Obesity, Overweight and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sathasivam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathasivam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathasivam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathasivam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathasivam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.