Overview

Dr. Anping Han, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from Beijing Medical University | Shanghai Second Medical University and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Han works at Appledore Family Medicine and Pediatrics - Portsmouth in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.