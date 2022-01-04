See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Anselm Igbanugo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (18)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anselm Igbanugo, MD

Dr. Anselm Igbanugo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Igbanugo works at Medical Consults & Diagnostic in Toms River, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Igbanugo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beelein Lin M.d. P.c.
    508 Lakehurst Rd Ste 2A, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 281-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Muscle Spasm
Vertigo
Dizziness
Muscle Spasm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 04, 2022
    Great Dr. very thorough. Explains his ideas and feelings of your condition. I don't like that the office is always VERY COLD!!! I'm sure the staff hates that too. When its cold, its not a good environment to work or visit!!!
    — Jan 04, 2022
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anselm Igbanugo, MD?
    About Dr. Anselm Igbanugo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780658187
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Igbanugo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Igbanugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Igbanugo works at Medical Consults & Diagnostic in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Igbanugo’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Igbanugo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Igbanugo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Igbanugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Igbanugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

