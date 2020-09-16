Dr. Anselmo Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anselmo Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anselmo Garcia, MD
Dr. Anselmo Garcia, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Arizona Chest Physicians PC9225 N 3rd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 943-9494
Affiliated Chest Physicians9100 N 2nd St Ste 221, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 943-9494
Maricopa Pulmonary Consultants LLC9250 N 3rd St Ste 2035, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 786-0175
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia is great Doctor, friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Anselmo Garcia, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Arabic and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
