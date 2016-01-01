Dr. Arif accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansharah Arif, MD
Overview of Dr. Ansharah Arif, MD
Dr. Ansharah Arif, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Arif's Office Locations
Abington Hospital - Hospitalists1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 481-4213
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ansharah Arif, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1366965105
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College
- Internal Medicine
