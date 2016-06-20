Dr. Anshu Guleria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guleria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anshu Guleria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anshu Guleria, MD
Dr. Anshu Guleria, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Guleria works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Guleria's Office Locations
-
1
Manassas8525 Rolling Rd Ste 220, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 393-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guleria?
I've been a patient of Dr. Guleria for several years now and he's always been professional, straight forward and informative/knowledgeable. His recommendations have always been in my best interest and he performed a very complex procedure on me with excellent results. His bedside manner and listening/communications skills are 2nd to none. I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing a good doctor.
About Dr. Anshu Guleria, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1952403024
Education & Certifications
- NCI/NIH
- Washington Hospital Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Kent State University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guleria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guleria accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guleria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guleria works at
Dr. Guleria has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guleria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guleria speaks Hindi and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Guleria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guleria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guleria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guleria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.