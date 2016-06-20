See All Urologists in Manassas, VA
Dr. Anshu Guleria, MD

Urology
3.2 (14)
Map Pin Small Manassas, VA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anshu Guleria, MD

Dr. Anshu Guleria, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Guleria works at Prince William Urology Associates in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guleria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manassas
    8525 Rolling Rd Ste 220, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 393-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection, Acute
Neurogenic Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Cancer
Prostatic Abscess
Prostatitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
End-Stage Renal Disease
Erectile Dysfunction
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hydrocele
Incontinence
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Overactive Bladder
Paraphimosis
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Diseases
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Disorders
Spermatocele
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Cancer
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Anshu Guleria, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952403024
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NCI/NIH
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Kent State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anshu Guleria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guleria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guleria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guleria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guleria works at Prince William Urology Associates in Manassas, VA. View the full address on Dr. Guleria’s profile.

    Dr. Guleria has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guleria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Guleria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guleria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guleria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guleria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

