Dr. Ashul Pandhi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Group Health Bellevue Medical Center11511 NE 10th St # 4B, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
Dr Pandhi is helping me explore my arthritis with the painful flare ups and the medications to help control the disease...he is kind, caring and efficient.
About Dr. Ashul Pandhi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285790691
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
