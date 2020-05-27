See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD

Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Addis Ababa University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Addisu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    150 SE 17th St Ste 801, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 764-3101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Hepatitis Screening
HIV Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Hepatitis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Addisu?

    May 27, 2020
    My husband came down with Sespis and Dr. Addisu treated him in West Marion community hospital and is a very caring thoughtful Doctor! we really enjoyed having him on his team!
    Mr. Hopkins — May 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Addisu to family and friends

    Dr. Addisu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Addisu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD.

    About Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922052471
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Residency
    Internship
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Addis Ababa University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addisu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Addisu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Addisu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Addisu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addisu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addisu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addisu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.