Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD
Overview of Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD
Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Addis Ababa University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addisu's Office Locations
- 1 150 SE 17th St Ste 801, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 764-3101
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband came down with Sespis and Dr. Addisu treated him in West Marion community hospital and is a very caring thoughtful Doctor! we really enjoyed having him on his team!
About Dr. Anteneh Addisu, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Amharic
- 1922052471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addis Ababa University
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addisu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addisu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addisu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addisu speaks Amharic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Addisu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addisu.
