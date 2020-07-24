Dr. Anterpreet Dua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anterpreet Dua, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anterpreet Dua, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Dr. Dua is a caring, amazing Pain Management Doctor. He goes out of his way to treat your pain needs. Dr. Dua has given me a new lease on life with a 90 percent improvement in my daily activities. I can move around, doing things I could not do for 15 years prior to seeing Dr. Dua and receiving his expertise. I even sleep better at night and I am even able to lift things without pain. I recommend Dr. Dua for anyone who is suffering from pain. S. J. Bender
- Anesthesiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881661270
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pain Medicine
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Dua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dua using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dua.
