Dr. Anterpreet Singh, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Green Bay, WI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anterpreet Singh, MD

Dr. Anterpreet Singh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters
    1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 272-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Baker's Cyst
Bursitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Ganglion Cyst
Lipedema
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phantom Limb Pain
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spondylitis
Trigger Point Injection
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anterpreet Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023264272
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College Patiala
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anterpreet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

