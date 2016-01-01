See All Pediatricians in Bronx, NY
Dr. Anthonella Benitez Ojeda, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthonella Benitez Ojeda, MD

Dr. Anthonella Benitez Ojeda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Universidad de Carabobo, Valencia, Venezuela and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Dr. Benitez Ojeda works at City Orthopedics in Bronx, NY with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benitez Ojeda's Office Locations

    Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    234 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 579-5000
    First Choice Pediatrics Dr. Phillips Location
    7051 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 7, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 249-1234
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth East Orlando
  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Anthonella Benitez Ojeda, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023545589
    Education & Certifications

    • Lincoln Hospital Medical Center, Bronx, Ny
    • Universidad de Carabobo, Valencia, Venezuela
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthonella Benitez Ojeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benitez Ojeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benitez Ojeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benitez Ojeda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benitez Ojeda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benitez Ojeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benitez Ojeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

