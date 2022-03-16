See All Neurologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD

Neurology
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Bronx, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD

Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. 

Dr. Sparman works at Westchester Medical Care in Bronx, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sparman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Medical Care
    3262 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7305
  2. 2
    Complete Medical Services of NYC
    188 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7304
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Total Neuro Care P.C.
    1513 Voorhies Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7306
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598027682
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

