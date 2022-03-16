Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD
Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Sparman works at
Dr. Sparman's Office Locations
Westchester Medical Care3262 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 719-7305
Complete Medical Services of NYC188 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 719-7304Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Total Neuro Care P.C.1513 Voorhies Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 719-7306Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
saw upwards of a half dozen neurologists that were adamant on putting me on pain management regiment and didn’t listen when i said i can’t be on opiates, addiction runs in my family. No one listened. They insisted it was the only way. Sparman listened, she got me set up with an incredible acupuncturist covered by insurance, is championing pushing my insurance requests thru to return to physical therapy, trying to find a way to get additional nerve tests approved even though my insurance is totally negligent in responding (got me in one today), painlessly administers my spinal shots every 4 weeks and is just an incredible force in my physical recovery. her bedside manner is professional but not entirely cold like so many doctors can be. She puts me at ease. The office people are so kind and responsive and help me check on things even when i come in without an appointment. 10/10 recommend.
About Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1598027682
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Sparman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sparman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sparman works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.