Dr. Anthony Abrantes, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Abrantes, MD
Dr. Anthony Abrantes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abrantes' Office Locations
Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center500 N Highland Ave, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 870-2094
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abrantes?
I looked for quite a while to find a doctor that had the experience and knowledge to make me feel confident in his care. My daughter recommended Dr. Abrantes. I must say that I was not disappointed! I had a total hysterectomy and ovarian tumor removal. At first I was very hesitant and frightened about the procedure however, Dr. Abrantes took the time to explain in great detail the procedure and what to expect . His staff was very compassionate and genuine. Dr. Abrantas spoke to my family after the surgery and explained what had occurred and he was caring. My recovery has been swift and I must say that just knowing that I was in good hands makes ALL the difference in my peace of mind and recovery process!!! Dr. Abrantes is a seasoned professional that has made a difference in my life. Thank you Sir for all you do??
About Dr. Anthony Abrantes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457451882
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
