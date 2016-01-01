Dr. Anthony Addesa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addesa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Addesa, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Addesa, MD
Dr. Anthony Addesa, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Addesa works at
Dr. Addesa's Office Locations
-
1
The Medical Group Of South Florida1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 622-6111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Addesa?
About Dr. Anthony Addesa, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1538186119
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- Jackson Memorial Hosp University Miami
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Brandeis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addesa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addesa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addesa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addesa works at
Dr. Addesa speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Addesa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addesa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addesa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addesa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.