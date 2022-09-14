See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Anthony Admire, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (80)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Overview of Dr. Anthony Admire, MD

Dr. Anthony Admire, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Admire works at Admire Plastic Surgery, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Admire's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Admire Plastic Surgery Pllc
    17300 N Perimeter Dr Ste 175, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 946-3155
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Penny is fantastic for the hydra facials and all things esthetician rlated and I also saw Ashley for Sculptra. I cannot recommend Dr Admire and his staff enough. They are so professional and knowledgable. Why would you go anywhere else. I strongly recommend Dr. Admire for any non or surgical procedure.
    June — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Admire, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1578534251
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Admire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Admire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Admire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Admire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Admire works at Admire Plastic Surgery, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Admire’s profile.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Admire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Admire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Admire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Admire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

