Dr. Anthony Afong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Afong, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Afong, MD
Dr. Anthony Afong, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They completed their residency with Baylor Coll of Med
Dr. Afong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Afong's Office Locations
-
1
National Pain Institute - Port St. Lucie150 SW Chamber Ct Ste 105, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 807-9000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afong?
Dr. Afong is an A+ physician. I simply can not say enough good things about this doctor and his staff. First off, there is never a long wait to see him or the doctors assistants. Everyone is always very professional and friendly. They are always concerned about your feelings and your well being, especially Dr. Afong and the doctor assistants which both spend sufficient time with their patients giving you time to ask all your questions and they really do listen and care. They also answer all questions making sure that the patient understands his or her answers which most doctors don't take the time to do. Dr. Afong is helping me and my pain level does still go up and down because of my injuries but when I started my pain level was a 9-10 and hasn't been that high again for a long time because of his excellent treatments. Thank you Dr. Afong and his great doctor assistants!
About Dr. Anthony Afong, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Spanish
- 1801864160
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afong works at
Dr. Afong has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Afong speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Afong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.