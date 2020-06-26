See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. Anthony Afong, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.9 (40)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anthony Afong, MD

Dr. Anthony Afong, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They completed their residency with Baylor Coll of Med

Dr. Afong works at National Pain Institute in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Afong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    National Pain Institute - Port St. Lucie
    150 SW Chamber Ct Ste 105, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 807-9000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fluroscopically-Guided Spinal Injection Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Vertiflex Superion Interspinous Spacer (ISS)  Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jun 26, 2020
    Dr. Afong is an A+ physician. I simply can not say enough good things about this doctor and his staff. First off, there is never a long wait to see him or the doctors assistants. Everyone is always very professional and friendly. They are always concerned about your feelings and your well being, especially Dr. Afong and the doctor assistants which both spend sufficient time with their patients giving you time to ask all your questions and they really do listen and care. They also answer all questions making sure that the patient understands his or her answers which most doctors don't take the time to do. Dr. Afong is helping me and my pain level does still go up and down because of my injuries but when I started my pain level was a 9-10 and hasn't been that high again for a long time because of his excellent treatments. Thank you Dr. Afong and his great doctor assistants!
    Diana K. — Jun 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Afong, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Afong, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801864160
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Afong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Afong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Afong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Afong works at National Pain Institute in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Afong’s profile.

    Dr. Afong has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Afong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

