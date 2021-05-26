Overview of Dr. Anthony Aghenta, MD

Dr. Anthony Aghenta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Benin, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Aghenta works at GHENTMD in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.