Dr. Anthony Agostini, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agostini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Agostini, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Agostini, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hemphill County Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Parkview Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3501 S Soncy Rd Ste 154, Amarillo, TX 79119 Directions (806) 354-9764
-
2
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-9764
-
3
Cardiology Center Of Amarillo6200 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-9764Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Golden Plains Community Hospital
- Hemphill County Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Parkview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agostini?
Dr. Agostini has been my cardiologist for many years beginning after an aortic aneurysm was detected. After several procedures--one of which saved one of my kidneys--I rely on him for sound advice, excellent diagnostics, and top-notch treatment.
About Dr. Anthony Agostini, DO
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1245234293
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agostini accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agostini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agostini has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agostini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Agostini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agostini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agostini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agostini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.