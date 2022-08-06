Overview

Dr. Anthony Aizer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Aizer works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Chelsea in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioversion, Elective, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.