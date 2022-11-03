Dr. Anthony Al-Dehneh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Dehneh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Al-Dehneh, DO
Dr. Anthony Al-Dehneh, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Destin, FL. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Destin36468 Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 11103, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 399-3590
Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Crestview129 E Redstone Ave Ste A, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 399-3591Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Okaloosa Cardiology PA Branch Office552 Twin Cities Blvd Ste A, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 739-6720Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Fort Walton Beach1032 Mar Walt Dr Unit 110, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 399-3582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He’s very confident , patient humble, he saved my life
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Dr. Al-Dehneh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Dehneh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Dehneh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Dehneh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Dehneh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Dehneh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Dehneh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Dehneh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Dehneh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.