Overview of Dr. Anthony Alastra, MD

Dr. Anthony Alastra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alastra works at Anthony JG Alastra, MD FAANS FACS in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.