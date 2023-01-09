Dr. Anthony Alastra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alastra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Alastra, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Alastra, MD
Dr. Anthony Alastra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alastra works at
Dr. Alastra's Office Locations
Arrowhead Neurosurgical Medical Group, PC1080 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 507-8473
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
He did surgery on me 10 yrs ago and he save my life. I am glad I found him again he has magic hands. Hope he could see me again.
About Dr. Anthony Alastra, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1720069438
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alastra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alastra accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alastra works at
Dr. Alastra has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alastra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alastra speaks Italian.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Alastra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alastra.
