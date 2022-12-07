Overview of Dr. Anthony Albright, MD

Dr. Anthony Albright, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Albright works at Gastroenterology Group AMC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.