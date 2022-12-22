Dr. Anthony Aldave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Aldave, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA200 Stein Plaza Ucla, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-7202
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simplifi
- Ucare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aldave performed a corneal transplant for me a couple years ago and it is still working. He’s a skilled surgeon and my case was difficult. So fortunate to have been under his care.
About Dr. Anthony Aldave, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- Central Texas Medial Foundation
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Univeristy Of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldave has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldave accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldave has seen patients for Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aldave speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.