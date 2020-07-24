Dr. Anthony Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Alexander, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Schneck Medical Center.
Dr. Alexander works at
Private MD Inc1730 Williamsburg Dr Ste 4, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions
Pain Medicine and Rehabilitation Center357 Tanger Blvd Ste 201B, Seymour, IN 47274 Directions (812) 523-3700
- Schneck Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Alexander has been one of my lifelines for 20 years following a very bad car accident. I was desperate to find better help. He is fantastic. I'm mobile, able to enjoy life due to this doctor. Can't say enough. Thank you Dr. Alexander!
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1508949827
- Neuroanesthesia
- University Il College Of Med
- McLaren Regl Med Ctr
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods.