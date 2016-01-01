Dr. Alvarado-Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Alvarado-Ortiz, DO
Overview of Dr. Anthony Alvarado-Ortiz, DO
Dr. Anthony Alvarado-Ortiz, DO is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Dr. Alvarado-Ortiz's Office Locations
Kenneth Strubbe, MD7100 W 20th Ave Ste 107, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Alvarado-Ortiz, DO
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1750796785
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarado-Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
