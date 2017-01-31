Overview of Dr. Anthony Amato, MD

Dr. Anthony Amato, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Amato works at Brigham and Women's Hospital - Hale Building for Transformative Medicine in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Muscular Dystrophy (MD) and Polymyositis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.