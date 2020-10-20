Dr. Amiewalan I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Amiewalan I, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Amiewalan I, MD
Dr. Anthony Amiewalan I, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, IL.
Dr. Amiewalan I works at
Dr. Amiewalan I's Office Locations
Anthony O Amiewalan MD Sc1750 E Lake Shore Dr Ste 320, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 464-2805
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did an awesome job with both of my pregnancies. I thought he was a caring Dr. and I felt I was in good hands the whole time! Not to mention he was also my sisters Dr. with her 1st.
About Dr. Anthony Amiewalan I, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669486668
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amiewalan I accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amiewalan I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amiewalan I works at
Dr. Amiewalan I has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Hysteroscopy and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amiewalan I on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Amiewalan I. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amiewalan I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amiewalan I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amiewalan I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.