Overview of Dr. Anthony Anzalone, DPM

Dr. Anthony Anzalone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They completed their residency with Podiatry Hosp. Pittsburgh



Dr. Anzalone works at Foot and Ankle Specialty Center in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.