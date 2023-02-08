See All Vascular Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. Anthony Avino, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Savannah, GA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Avino, MD

Dr. Anthony Avino, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Avino works at Savannah Vascular Institute in Savannah, GA with other offices in Vidalia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Avino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Savannah Vascular Institute, LLC
    4750 Waters Ave Ste 500, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 352-8346
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Savannah Vascular Institute - Vidalia Office
    104 Charles Andrew Dr # 124, Vidalia, GA 30474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 352-8346
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 08, 2023
    In my two years of going there I’ve had no issues with Dr Avino or his staff. I’ve been seeing Dee his PA since my surgery and she’s just been fantastic. Very Caring person!!! I can say enough good things about the my experience with Dr Avino or his staff they have certainly treated me well.
    Luther Prince — Feb 08, 2023
    About Dr. Anthony Avino, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649216649
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida Health Sciences Center College of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School

