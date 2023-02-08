Dr. Anthony Avino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Avino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Avino, MD
Dr. Anthony Avino, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Avino works at
Dr. Avino's Office Locations
Savannah Vascular Institute, LLC4750 Waters Ave Ste 500, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 352-8346Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Savannah Vascular Institute - Vidalia Office104 Charles Andrew Dr # 124, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 352-8346Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Pyramid Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
In my two years of going there I’ve had no issues with Dr Avino or his staff. I’ve been seeing Dee his PA since my surgery and she’s just been fantastic. Very Caring person!!! I can say enough good things about the my experience with Dr Avino or his staff they have certainly treated me well.
About Dr. Anthony Avino, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649216649
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Health Sciences Center College of Medicine
- University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avino works at
Dr. Avino has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Avino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avino.
