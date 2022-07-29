Overview

Dr. Anthony Avitabile Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Avitabile Jr works at RiverCity Family Medicine, PLLC in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.