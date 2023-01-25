Dr. Babigian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Babigian, DPM
Overview of Dr. Anthony Babigian, DPM
Dr. Anthony Babigian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Britain, CT.
Dr. Babigian works at
Dr. Babigian's Office Locations
Starling Physicians PC1 Lake St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 832-4666
Starling Physicians PC209 Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 223-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful friendly staff. Doctor was highly knowledgeable and professional. Listened my information, gave options and recommendations. Excellent visit!
About Dr. Anthony Babigian, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1669421665
