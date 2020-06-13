Dr. Balistreri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Balistreri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Balistreri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Ahp of Dekalb LLC2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 506, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-7568Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Emory Hillandale Hospital2801 Dekalb Medical Pkwy, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (404) 501-8000
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Outstanding Doctor who really listens and makes you feel significant. A wonderful Administrative Assistant, Cathy whose soothing and kind voice puts you at ease. An extraordinary staff who are friendly yet professional. Cindy, the phlebotomist makes me smile. The best Doctor I have ever come into contact with...a true caring and professional man.
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851334692
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Balistreri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balistreri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balistreri has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balistreri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Balistreri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balistreri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balistreri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balistreri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.