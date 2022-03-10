Dr. Anthony Barber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Barber, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Barber, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Piedmont Endocrinology PA311 9th Avenue Dr NE, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 322-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barber is very caring and an excellent physician. He found my issue and treated me correctly. I felt better by the next day.
About Dr. Anthony Barber, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Pacific-Presby Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barber has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barber speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.