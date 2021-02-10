Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Baron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Baron, MD
Dr. Anthony Baron, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Baron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Baron's Office Locations
-
1
South Macomb Internists P.c.11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 300, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 751-7515
-
2
Mhp Dba South Macomb Internists11885 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 100B, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 751-7515
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baron?
Dr. Baron was efficient & friendly on the phone, but his office staff was pushy & rude when they called me to make a second appointment; I'm not sure I got the appointment.....
About Dr. Anthony Baron, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184621336
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baron accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baron works at
Dr. Baron has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.