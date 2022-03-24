Dr. Anthony Barone III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Barone III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Barone III, MD
Dr. Anthony Barone III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
Dr. Barone III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barone III's Office Locations
-
1
A Michael Coppa MD725 Reservoir Ave Ste 203, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 944-6510
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barone III?
Dr. Barone is an excellent, conscientious doctor and a great surgeon. He is a perfectionist which is what I like in a doctor. I have undergone numerous complicated surgeries under his care and the results all have been excellent. He has a great allergy department too. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Anthony Barone III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1316980121
Education & Certifications
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barone III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barone III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barone III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barone III works at
Dr. Barone III has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barone III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barone III speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Barone III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barone III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barone III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barone III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.