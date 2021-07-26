Dr. Anthony Bashall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Bashall, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Bashall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Major Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Bashall works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis5330 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 893-1900
-
2
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Columbus4035 Mimosa Dr, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (317) 893-1900
-
3
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Mooresville1201 Hadley Rd Ste 101, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 893-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Major Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bashall?
Dr. Bashall is very personable and you are at ease and confident in him the first time you meet him. He’s a great Doctor and I appreciate his expertise as a doctor and his personable manor.
About Dr. Anthony Bashall, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033290440
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashall accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashall works at
Dr. Bashall has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.