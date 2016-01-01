Dr. Battista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Battista, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Battista, MD
Dr. Anthony Battista, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Somerville, MA.
Dr. Battista works at
Dr. Battista's Office Locations
-
1
Central Street Health Center26 Central St, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 665-3220
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Ambulatory Surgery Center Lone Tree10350 E Dakota Ave, Denver, CO 80247 Directions (303) 471-7700
-
3
Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake Medical Offices7701 SHERIDAN BLVD, Arvada, CO 80003 Directions (303) 338-4545Monday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Battista?
About Dr. Anthony Battista, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1811208572
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battista works at
Dr. Battista has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.