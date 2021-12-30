Overview

Dr. Anthony Benedetto, DO is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Benedetto works at Dermatologic Surgicenter in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Drexel Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Skin Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.