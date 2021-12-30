Dr. Anthony Benedetto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benedetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Benedetto, DO
Overview
Dr. Anthony Benedetto, DO is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Benedetto Dermatology LLC1200 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 546-3666
Dermatologic Surgicenter - Drexel Hill2221 Garrett Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 623-5885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been patients for 30 yrs. Very kind and listens.
About Dr. Anthony Benedetto, DO
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1831154871
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benedetto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benedetto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benedetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benedetto works at
Dr. Benedetto has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Skin Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benedetto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benedetto speaks Italian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedetto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedetto.
