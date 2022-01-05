Overview of Dr. Anthony Benenati, DPM

Dr. Anthony Benenati, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Benenati works at Benenati Foot and Ankle Care Center in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI and Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.