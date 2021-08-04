See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Suffolk, VA
Dr. Anthony Bevilacqua, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Bevilacqua, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.

Dr. Bevilacqua works at SMOC in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suffolk
    150 Burnetts Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-5145
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    SMOC- Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center North Suffolk
    3920A Bridge Rd Ste 301, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-5145
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Sentara Obici Hospital
  • Sentara Rmh Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Optima Health
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Anthony Bevilacqua, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School

