Overview

Dr. Anthony Bevilacqua, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.



Dr. Bevilacqua works at SMOC in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.