Dr. Anthony Bevilacqua, DO
Overview
Dr. Anthony Bevilacqua, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.
Locations
Suffolk150 Burnetts Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 547-5145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
SMOC- Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center North Suffolk3920A Bridge Rd Ste 301, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 547-5145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Optima Health
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I had anterior and posterior rotator cuff tears in my right shoulder that Dr. Bevilacqua repaired. He and his team were AWESOME!! While repairing the tears, he also cleaned up the bursitis and completed arthroscopy. Would highly recommend him! I pray I NEVER need this surgery again but if so, he's DEFINITELY my choice!!!!!
About Dr. Anthony Bevilacqua, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912903998
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Notre Dame
