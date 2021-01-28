Dr. Bohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Bohan, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Bohan, MD
Dr. Anthony Bohan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Bohan works at
Dr. Bohan's Office Locations
Anthony Bohan MD Inc320 Superior Ave Ste 340, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-7172
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bohan is the fourth rheumatologist I have seen. He is the first to really listen to me, diagnose my condition (rheumatoid arthritis) and implement an effective treatment plan. Prior to Dr. Bohan my arthritic pain was debilitating and had effectively forced me into a very unwelcome, sedentary life where the most minute of movements caused me excruciating pain. After seeing Dr. Bohan, adopting his treatment program and taking to heart his very clear and understandable advice, I am now enjoying life again. He literally saved my life (and I have told him so). Five stars are not high enough a rating.
About Dr. Anthony Bohan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1235131384
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohan has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohan.
