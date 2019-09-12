Overview

Dr. Anthony Bohorfoush, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center, Swedish First Hill Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Bohorfoush works at GordonEye in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.