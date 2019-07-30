Dr. Anthony Borgia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borgia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Borgia, DPM
Overview of Dr. Anthony Borgia, DPM
Dr. Anthony Borgia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with St Joseph's Hospital - Philadelphia|St. Joseph's Hospital
Dr. Borgia works at
Dr. Borgia's Office Locations
Silverstate Foot and Ankle9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 996-1823Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, been to 5 Podiatrists who failed to diagnose my condition Dr Borgia resolved my problem
About Dr. Anthony Borgia, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1104850635
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital - Philadelphia|St. Joseph's Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Borgia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borgia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borgia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borgia works at
Dr. Borgia speaks Italian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Borgia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borgia.
