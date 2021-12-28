Overview of Dr. Anthony Boutt, MD

Dr. Anthony Boutt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Boutt works at Huron Surgical Clinic in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.