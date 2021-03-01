Overview of Dr. Anthony Bozza, MD

Dr. Anthony Bozza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Bozza works at The Woman's Health Pavillion in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.