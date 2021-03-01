See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Bozza, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Bozza, MD

Dr. Anthony Bozza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Bozza works at The Woman's Health Pavillion in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bozza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    HSMF Womens Care
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste M101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 437-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareConnect
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 01, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Bozza for over 15 minutes , he is a compassionate doctor , cares, bedside manners are great , he listens ... his famous saying “ eat healthy and exercise” highly recommend him!!! Great doctor
    Gina Aiello — Mar 01, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Bozza, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720029457
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Bozza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bozza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bozza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bozza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bozza works at The Woman's Health Pavillion in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bozza’s profile.

    Dr. Bozza has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bozza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bozza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bozza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bozza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bozza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

